URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted firing a gun that took the life of a rival gang member faces decades in prison when he is sentenced in September.
Under the terms of a plea agreement that Andrew Byrd, 20, entered into Friday, the state agreed to seek no more than 60 years in prison for him even though he could be sentenced to life behind bars.
Byrd pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, who was shot as he stepped out of the home of a friend in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street in Urbana on Dec. 29, 2021. At the time, Byrd was living a few blocks away in the 1100 block of Austin Drive.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis’ homicide was the tenth of 2021 in Urbana, all a result of gun violence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that Byrd, who is a member of one gang, was sending messages via Snapchat to Mr. Atwater-Lewis, a member of another gang, that apparently had the effect of coaxing Mr. Atwater-Lewis to come outside.
When he did, at least 16 shots from two different guns were fired.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis, who was also armed, was shot in the head and pronounced dead later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Alferink said one of his friends who was inside the house took his gun and hid it as police began their investigation. They later recovered it.
Security video from a neighbor showed three males approaching the house before the shooting and three running away after.
Byrd was located about two months later and he admitted that he sent messages to Mr. Atwater-Lewis but implicated others as being the ones who fired at him.
Also charged with Mr. Atwater-Lewis’ murder is Kamron Williams, 18. Although he was 16 at the time of the shooting, Williams was charged as an adult. His case remains unresolved.
Alferink said police have identified, but not charged, the third person who was with Byrd and Williams.
Byrd is represented by Champaign attorney Ed Piraino. He’s been in custody for 500 days, for which he’ll receive credit when Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentences him on Sept. 5.
Although Byrd pleaded guilty to personally firing a gun at Mr. Atwater-Lewis, which triggers a sentencing enhancement of an extra 25 years to life in prison, Alferink told Rosenbaum she will not ask for the enhancement.
It’s up to Rosenbaum to decide whether that should apply but because Byrd was only 17 when the killing happened, it’s unlikely the judge will add the extra years beyond the 20 to 60 Byrd faces for murder.
Williams is due back in court in early August.