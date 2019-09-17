URBANA — An Urbana man wanted for allegedly having drugs and a gun two months ago is now in police custody.
Keontae K. Campbell, 32, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, was arrested at a Champaign home Monday evening by federal marshals and officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Task force Sgt. Dave Griffet said a warrant had been issued for Campbell’s arrest in July after a search of the Austin Drive home turned up just under 2 ounces of cocaine and a loaded gun.
Police and federal marshals went to the Urbana home on July 8 looking for Campbell’s brother, Keith Campbell, 28, who is wanted for the first-degree murder of Martez Taylor, 27.
Mr. Taylor was fatally shot on July 21, 2018, as he sat in a car in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana.
Keith Campbell has not been located. His co-defendant, Cory Jackson, 32, is tentatively scheduled to be tried in early October before Judge Heidi Ladd, his jury trial having been continued from this week.
When marshals entered the Austin Drive home on July 8 looking for Keith Campbell, they saw a large amount of powder cocaine in plain sight on a scale in the kitchen, Griffet said.
After making sure that Keith Campbell was not in the house, task force officers secured the house and obtained a search warrant from a judge. They returned later that day and found a total of 52.7 grams of powder and crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, Griffet said.
Because Keontae Campbell had listed the Austin Drive home as his place of residence, Griffet said, the drugs and the gun were presumed to be his.
As a convicted felon, Keontae Campbell is not allowed to possess a weapon.
A few days after the search, he was charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon on parole and unlawful use of weapons. Judge Roger Webber set bond on the arrest warrant at $500,000.
The most serious of the charges against Campbell are Class X and 1 felonies, carrying mandatory prison terms upon conviction.
Griffet said when police officers arrested him about 4:15 p.m. Monday, he had another 12 grams of cocaine on him.
Keontae Campbell’s record includes a 2006 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and a 2011 conviction for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Nathan Barker, 26, of Champaign in that city on July 1, 2011.
In July, Campbell was still on parole for a driving under revocation conviction.
Campbell was arraigned Tuesday and ordered back in court Sept. 26 for a probable cause hearing.