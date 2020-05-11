URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly drove around a police barricade at a fire scene early Monday has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
Shawn A. Costley, 35, who listed an address in the 2400 block of East tIllinois Street, was also charged with driving under suspension and criminal damage to state-supported property for allegedly driving over two fire hoses, doing about $1,100 worth of damage to equipment belonging to the Urbana Fire Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Champaign County sheriff’s deputies had cars positioned to block access to the area near the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, where fire destroyed a single-family home about 1:30 a.m.
Edge-Scott firefighters responded and had help from several area departments, including Urbana.
Deputies had to knock on the windows of his vehicle to get Costley to stop and in the process noticed him throw something to the floorboard. When the vehicle did stop, they found a beer can on the floorboard, cold to the touch, McCallum said.
Costley said he was en route to a nearby home to pick up his 10-year-old child. He also admitted he had consumed two beers and smoked cannabis, McCallum said.
A test done at the jail measured his alcohol level at 0.119 percent, over the 0.08 percent limit at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Judge Tom Difanis set Costley’s bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court June 30.