URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted to leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Robert Ellis Moore, 32, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of West Church Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
The charge stemmed from Moore’s arrest Jan. 17 by Urbana police, who chased after him on Interstate 74, suspecting that he had allegedly fired a gun at a woman in the 700 block of Sunset Drive earlier that evening.
Charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal that had been filed against him were dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott in return for Moore’s plea.
Schott said the shots were fired at a woman who was not hit about 5:10 p.m. on Sunset. Moore was developed as the suspect.
Police went to watch Moore’s house on Church Street and when he left in a Jeep about 8:35 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.
The Jeep initially pulled over but then sped off, disobeying several stop signs en route to Interstate 74, where it headed east at speeds up to 108 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Schott said Moore exited I-74 at St. Joseph, then turned around and headed west back to Urbana at speeds up to 105 mph.
When he got off at Lincoln Avenue, police were waiting for him and he was eventually stopped at Goodwin and Hill.
Schott said witnesses to the reported shooting on Sunset were not cooperative and authorities never located a gun, prompting her to dismiss the other felony counts.
Court records show that Moore was on parole for aggravated battery when arrested and had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy, possession with into to deliver cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.