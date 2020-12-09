URBANA — An Urbana man paroled from prison three months ago for selling cannabis while armed was arrested again Tuesday for the same kind of crime.
Tyrone Roddy, 33, allegedly had two guns, ammunition and eight pounds of cannabis at his home in the 1700 block of South Anderson Street, which were discovered by parole agents.
Roddy was charged Wednesday with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
If convicted of the four more serious Class X felony counts, Roddy faces a fourth trip to prison for six to 30 years.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said parole agents went to the home that Roddy shares with a woman and children about 1 p.m. Tuesday for a compliance check. He was the only one home.
The agents saw a pistol with a defaced serial number near a backpack that contained a large amount of cannabis. They then contacted Griffet and his team to help.
Griffet said officers found just over eight pounds of cannabis, a .22-caliber pistol, .40-caliber ammunition and about $4,700 cash in the house.
Inside a Jeep in the attached garage, police found a .40-caliber pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.
In March 2016, Roddy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon after Rantoul police found him in August 2015 with about 30 pounds of cannabis and a loaded gun in a car that had broken down. He also had about $23,000 on him.
His jury trial in that case had started, filling the courtroom with the pungent smell of the 30 one-pound bags of cannabis in evidence, when Roddy decided to plead guilty for a 10-year prison sentence. He was paroled Sept. 14 after serving 4½ years.
Roddy had also been sentenced to prison in 2008 for possession of a controlled substance and in 2010 for a cannabis conviction. He is jailed on a Department of Corrections parole hold but Judge Adam Dill also set a $500,000 bond should he get the parole hold resolved.
Roddy is due back in court Dec. 30 for a probable cause hearing.