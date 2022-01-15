URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly gave police a false name at a time when he had a loaded gun was arrested Friday night.
An Illinois State trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle that Dontae Robinson, 19, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Eureka Street, was driving on Mattis Avenue near Springer Drive in Champaign about 9 p.m.
Robinson initially gave police a different name and when he eventually gave his own, the trooper found he was wanted on a warrant for weapons violations that had been issued two weeks ago in connection with a September offense.
Robinson admitted to the trooper there was a handgun in the car. The firearm did not have any serial numbers and had a fully loaded extended magazine. The report said Robinson did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Robinson will likely be charged Tuesday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $150,000 for the Friday arrest. Bond on the warrant previously issued had also been set at $150,000.