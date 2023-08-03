URBANA — An Urbana man who was in a car with cocaine, a gun and alcohol three weeks after pleading guilty to selling cocaine from his home has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber imposed that sentence Tuesday on Kalvin White, 48, whose last known address was in the 2400 black of East Illinois Street.
White had pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, admitting that on June 1, 2022, he had just over an ounce of crack cocaine packaged in small amounts in his home on Tudor Court in Champaign.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force also found $2,554 cash, plastic bags consistent with drug packaging and two bullets.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman had agreed at the time of the plea to recommend no more than 10 years in prison for White, who has an extensive criminal record that includes several drug-related convictions, residential burglary, burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
But when White was arrested again on July 5 for having a gun, cocaine and alcohol in a car stopped by University of Illinois police for speeding on East University Avenue, that nullified the terms of his plea agreement, meaning he faced up to 30 years in prison.
Hinman sought 25 years, noting his lengthy criminal record. She also argued he was a major drug dealer based on the security system set up at his house on Tudor a year ago.
White was given credit on his sentence for 27 days served.
Drugs charges against Donya Brown, 29, girlfriend to Brown, are unresolved. Hinman said Brown submitted an affidavit to the state’s attorney’s office claiming that the drugs police found in the car on July 5 belonged to her.
She’s due back in court Aug. 29.