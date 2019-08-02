URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun when he shouldn’t have and driving without a license has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Andre K. Washington, 38, who listed an address in the 1200 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd in two separate cases for concurrent sentences.
Washington pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, admitting that on May 2, he had a semi-automatic handgun in his home. It was being searched by Street Crimes Task Force officers who had a warrant based on drug purchases made from Washington.
As a convicted felon — Washington had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, driving under revocation, aggravated battery with a weapon, obstructing justice and possession of cannabis — he is not allowed to possess a gun.
He also pleaded guilty to driving under revocation, admitting that on Jan. 8, he drove a vehicle at a time when his license was revoked.
In return for his pleas in those cases, Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach dismissed three other pending felonies against Washington for driving under revocation and suspension from 2018.