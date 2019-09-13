URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun when he was not allowed to has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Ben Anderson, 34, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Anderson was charged last fall after he allegedly struck a woman in the head and threatened her with a gun in the home they shared on Nov. 11.
Because of prior convictions he had for drug offenses in Cook County, Anderson had been charged with being an armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach dismissed both those charges in return for Anderson’s plea to the weapons offense as well as an indirect criminal contempt charge lodged against Anderson.
Court records show he had been convicted of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in Cook County.