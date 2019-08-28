URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Linnel Blount, 25, who listed an address in the 400 block of South Glenn Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession of a weapon by a narcotics addict.
He admitted that on Aug. 4, in Champaign, he possessed a 9 mm handgun that was small enough to be concealed on him.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said a Champaign police officer saw a car that allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign near Fourth Street and Bradley Avenue, so he pulled it over. Seeing open alcohol in the car, the officer searched it.
Blount was a passenger. The officer found the gun in the area where he had been sitting.
Another count alleging that the gun had been stolen was dismissed in return for Blount’s plea. Lynch said the gun had been reported stolen from Springfield and he would have had to prove that Blount knew it was stolen.
Difanis agreed to recommend Blount, who had been paroled in December from the Sheridan Correctional Center, which houses the drug-treatment program, for drug treatment again if space is available.
Lynch said Blount had prior convictions for residential burglary in 2012 and 2014 that netted him prison terms.