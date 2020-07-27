Urbana mayor outlines ideas for systemic changes in policing; council votes to rename Plantation Point
URBANA — After residents called again to defund the police department at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin urged patience and said Urbana is committed to systemic change.
“There is no doubt interest in systemic change, both in this country and in this community. And we’re committed to that work, but it’s going to be work,” Marlin said. “We need to make sure we have a plan in place, and one that is thoughtful and intentional and sustainable and it’s really what the entire community wants.”
She recommended that the city council create an advisory committee on public safety and policing to better address the issues.
“One thing that’s become very clear is that these discussions are not going to be advanced far enough by simply doing city council meetings,” Marlin said.
“We really need to have much more thorough, deeper and a much broader participation and dialogue about these issues if we’re going to re-envision public safety and policing in Urbana.”
The city council met June 25 for more than three hours to hear ideas from the community on policing, and was set to to discuss next steps last week. But after that meeting ran four hours, the discussion on next steps was moved to Monday.
Marlin said she doesn’t envision the Urbana Police Department being disbanded, but reiterated her support for the “One Door” strategy that would provide a new way for emergency services to handle calls for mental-health crises, in cooperation with other local social-service agencies.
“While there is talk about disbanding police, we are going to need police to work with us,” she said. “They will still need to respond to people who are in danger. They will still need to respond when crimes are being committed.
“But there are many, many different ways to approach public safety.”
Council will hear a presentation Aug. 17 on the “One Door” initiative, which Marlin said would need to be properly funded.
“It’s not as simple as simply saying we’ll take some money from the police department,” Marlin said.
She also said the Urbana Police Department is reviewing its policies, including those on use-of-force, and that council would soon hear a report on racial disparities in traffic stops.
Also on Monday night, as expected, the city council voted to change the name of Plantation Point in the Stone Creek subdivision to River Birch Lane.
The street name will be changed 30 days after the city clerk notifies election authorities and the post office.