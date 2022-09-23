Urbana mayor: Shared-use Florida Ave. path 'is going to be monumental'
URBANA — Mayor Diane Marlin closed a lengthy presentation and discussion about the future of the Florida Avenue corridor — the 1.12-mile stretch between Lincoln Avenue and Vine Street that serves as a transition between the UI campus district and the city of Urbana — with a brief history lesson for all on hand to hear.
The topic: the recommended off-street, shared-use concrete path on the south side of Florida between Lincoln and Race Street, which a working group determined would “improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists” and fill in a gap that would create a nearly four-mile stretch of pathways.
The mayor’s message: “I just wanted to provide a little bit of context. First of all, I want to thank publicly the University of Illinois for supporting the concept and the implementation of a shared-use path on the south side of Florida Avenue. People have been asking for this for several decades and the university, until this point, has always just been a flat ‘no.’
“Well, we reached an historical point a couple of months ago. We had representatives from the U of I, from the city of Urbana, from the Mass Transit District, from the Regional Planning Commission, and everybody is on board — for the first time in my memory — for a shared-use path … including from the president himself, who lives on Florida Avenue; the chancellor’s office and everyone from there on down. So this is an historic opportunity for us to get this shared-use path and we need to put whatever effort we have to into that.”
As for an example of what a shared-use path with pedestrians and bicyclists would look like, Marlin said, look no farther than Race Street, from Florida south to Windsor Road. “Bicyclists and pedestrians use it all the time and it’s a super highway for both.
“If it’s 10 to 15 feet wide, this is going to be monumental.”