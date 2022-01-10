URBANA — Urbana Middle School has paused its in-person learning for at least two days because of a high number of confirmed staff absences to open the week.
On Sunday afternoon, 32 staff members were unable to attend for in-person learning for “various reasons,” the district announced, including some COVID-19 infections and exposures among staff and their children.
Monday was a non-instructional day for teachers to transition to virtual. Remote learning will commence for UMS students on Tuesday.
“On Tuesday, we will inform families by 1 p.m. whether Wednesday’s instruction will be in-person or remote,” said district spokesperson Katherine Tellez.
Chromebooks were sent home with students on Friday to prepare for the possibility of a switch to remote learning. Additional Chromebook and charger pickups were held at UMS on Monday.