Urbana mom: 'Kids know where their parents store their guns'
URBANA — “We’re not here to talk about laws or policies, so let’s just set those aside,” Katie Madigan told the Urbana school board before delving into what may be the lone gun-related issue that Second Amendment loyalists and Moms Demand Action members like her agree upon:
Keeping kids safe should be priority No. 1.
And lately, statistics and tragic news accounts show, the country hasn’t been been doing a very good job of it.
Among the series of slides Madigan presented were four chilling headlines from across Illinois, one of which you read in these pages.
— From the Chicago Tribune: “In 2017, Mattoon High School student shot and wounded another student in a cafeteria.” The accused 15-year-old, who took a handgun from his father’s safe, opened fire in the cafeteria, hitting one student, before being subdued by a teacher.
— From The News-Gazette: “16-year-old charged with shooting friend.” Closer to home in 2020, a 16-year-old Urbana boy who later said he was unaware there was a bullet in the chamber shot his 14-year-old Nerf gun-carrying friend in the stomach while playing outside The Cove apartment complex.
— From Fox Illinois: “Woman killed after child finds gun in car’s back seat.” The child was 4 and handling a handgun when it fired in 2020, striking the driver, Westville’s Marita Hile, 64, who then crashed into a gas station’s sign in Tilton and was pronounced dead a short time later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
— From Champaign police: “In 2021, 3-year-old boy discharged weapon into his midsection.” Police said the toddler, who survived the incident in his home on South Crescent Drive, gained access to a firearm that wasn’t secured.
The message from Madigan: When it comes to secure gun storage, everyone — gun owners and non-gun owners alike — needs to be SMART, the acronym she referenced throughout the presentation.
S: “Secure all guns in your home and vehicles.” Hiding a gun is not securing a gun in a country where 13 million households with children contain at least one firearm, she emphasized.
M: “Model responsible behavior around guns.” Said Madigan, the local “Be Smart” lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America: “Kids know where their parents store their guns.”
A: “Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes your child visits,” just as you might ask about food allergies, who’s driving or access to alcohol. “Asking about guns in the home should be as natural as asking about any other safety issue,” Madigan said.
R: “Recognize the role of guns in suicide.” Statistics published by Moms Demand Action show that 41 percent of child suicides involve a gun.
T: “Tell your peers to be SMART.” A good place to start: Think of three people you feel ought to hear the message, Madigan advised.
“I learned some things tonight,” said a thankful Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, who planned to spread the word via the Urbana Superintendent Update she shares in three languages on social media.