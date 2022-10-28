Urbana moves to top spot in area for daily substitute teacher rate ($160), adds benefits for building-based and district-wide subs
“That’s a mic drop,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said after all seven school board members voted in favor of a package of proposals designed to lure more substitute teachers to Urbana.
The biggie: District 116 now offers the highest daily sub rate — $160. That’s $30 more than it started the school year with, $10 more than Assistant Superintendent/HR Angi Franklin originally proposed a week earlier and $10 more than the district that now has the area’s second-highest rate — Mahomet-Seymour.
Of concerns that Champaign would go ahead and match or top it, starting a back-and-forth C-U sub bidding war, the board member who modified the district’s recommendation by $10, Brian Ogolsky, said: “Let’s be bold. This is the night of bold, right? Let’s push the boundary here and see what it does.
"I just can’t imagine a world where we’re going to be battling to pay $500 a day.”
The ballpark annual estimated cost of raising the daily rate by $30 is $83,374. Covering it — and other changes approved by the board — won’t be an issue, given the unspent $1,831,480 set aside in the budget for the district’s 31 unfilled teaching positions, including salary and benefits.
The board also signed off on:
— The daily substitute rate for retired teachers being raised — by $10, to $180 — per Franklin’s suggestion.
— Rewarding daily subs who work at least 10 of the 14 Mondays and Fridays from Oct. 21 to Dec. 12 with an additional $250 on Dec. 16, just before winter break.
Why those two weekdays? On the typical Monday and Friday, between 55 and 80 of the district’s 450 teachers are absent, Franklin reported, compared to 30 to 45 on the average school day.
— The hiring of up to five current Urbana teachers to double as substitute teacher trainers at an hourly rate of $28, according to the job posting on the district website.
— Increasing the number of building-based subs — those who report every day to the same school — by five, and offering all 22 building-based or district-wide subs employee health and life insurance.
— Setting the daily rate for substitute teaching assistants at $105.
— Continuing to offer $100 bonuses to both substitute teachers who work five consecutive days and staff who refer a new sub to the district.
The vote came at the tail end of a marathon meeting, the first four hours and six minutes of which were devoted to the discussion about consolidating Urbana’s two-school elementary English-Spanish dual-language program into Leal Elementary.
Also making news
— Due to “a number of personal and family concerns that I’m anticipating taking more of my time in the future,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Todd Taylor announced his retirement, effective next summer.
Said Taylor: “When Dr. Ivory-Tatum and I talked, my intent in letting her know very early was to make sure the next person filling the position was the best possible person for the job, give time for the search and give time for some transition throughout next summer because there’s a lot of complicated pieces to this position.”
“It doesn’t shock me that you put the district first yet again,” board President Paul Poulosky said.
— The board signed off on renewing the district’s contract with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District at a cost of $180,239. The $4,014 increase from the previous year was due to enrollment changes, officials said.
The contract calls for the MTD to transport middle and high school students to and from six subdivisions/areas within the district: Edgewood, Country Club Apartments, Ivanhoe Estates, Yankee Ridge and the King and Prairie school areas.
By comparison, Champaign schools’ 2022-23 contract with the MTD — approved in July — covers 35 areas at a cost of $556,110.