The Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year Award was presented to the West Urbana Neighborhood Association (WUNA) during the Crimes Stoppers of Champaign County annual meeting at at the Elks Club in Savoy on Thursday, July 11, 2019. From left: Terri Benton, widow of Dave Benton; Kay Grabow, WUNA member; Trent Shepard, WUNA steering committee member; Anne H. Silvis, WUNA c-treasurer; and John Hecker, president , Crime Stoppers of Champaign County board of directors.