URBANA — The Urbana Park District will host a belated Earth Day celebration Saturday afternoon at Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S. Race St., U.
It will be the first time since 2019 that the park district has been able to have an in-person celebration, and it’s planned to be a bigger event than in years past, according to Environmental Program Manager Savannah Donovan.
Saturday's event is being held from 1-4 p.m. and it will include opportunities to learn about bike repair and maintenance, create nature art, fly a kite, plant milkweed, garden, explore wetlands, learn about energy options and search for insects. The first 80 kite flying participant will be able to take their kites home for free.
There will also be live music from Emily McKown, Backyard BBQ and others.
Guided hikes will be leaving from the Prairie Play area near the Windsor Road entrance at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The public is invited to all events, and everything is free other than food purchases from Piato’s food truck, which will be in the Windsor Road parking lot.
Parking will be available at Stone Creek Church at the corner of Race Street and Windsor Road.
Find the event map showing where activities will be held here: urbanaparks.org