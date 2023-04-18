URBANA — Urbana High has found its next principal and two assistant principals — at the same Champaign school.
The school board tonight will be asked to approve the recommendation to hire three administrators from Unit 4's Jefferson Middle School — Principal Jesse Guzman and Assistant Principals Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns — to fill the same roles at Urbana.
Guzman would replace Taren Nance, who the district opted not to bring back for a third year.
Hines and Kearns would take the spots of Julie Blixen and Janice Nolan, who’ll be reassigned after this school year — Nolan to Preston Williams Elementary, Blixen to King Elementary.
The rest of Urbana High's current leadership team — assistant principals Christine Rinkenberger and Steve Waller — will remain in place in 2023-24.
This isn’t the first time Urbana has looked across Wright Street for administrators.
Last summer, Champaign Central associate principal Derrick Cooper was hired as Urbana Middle School principal.
In 2019, Urbana hired then-Unit 4 assistant superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum as district superintendent. She brought with her Angi Franklin, now Urbana's assistant superintendent of HR.
Also on tonight’s agenda is a recommendation to hire Maria Elvir as the district’s special education administrator.