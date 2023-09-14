URBANA — Urbana police have arrested a man for the murder of another man in that city more than two months ago.
Sidney A. Smith, 45, no address given, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $4 million bond for the June 30 shooting death of Eddie Williams Jr.
Mr. Williams, 51, was found dead in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Silver Street about 3:45 p.m. that Friday. He had been shot in the neck. His was the third homicide of the year in Urbana.
Police have not said what linked Smith to the murder but he was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant when he came to the courthouse for a status hearing on a pending aggravated driving under the influence case with which he was charged in December 2022.
At the time of Mr. Williams’ death, there was a power outage and there were several people outdoors at the apartment complex.
Police arrested another man, Eric W. Nash, 45, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Anderson Street, who had been in a been in a fight with Mr. Williams shortly before his shooting. It’s believed Mr. Williams punched Nash.
Nash was found with a gun and later charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court again on Oct. 17.
After Smith’s arrest Wednesday, police searched his vehicle and found a handgun that had been reported stolen from Indiana.
Court records show Smith has previous convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and driving under suspension.