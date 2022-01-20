URBANA — Police Chief Bryant Seraphin today announced his retirement, effective March 25.
Urbana will join Champaign in searching for a full-time replacement.
Seraphin has been an Urbana police officer for more than 27 years and chief since of 2018.
"Becoming (chief) was never part of my original plan," he said. "I simply took the first police officer job I was offered at 22 years old, and that was here in Urbana. Then, life happened, and I was able to build a career that included successes and failures, ups and downs. I would like to thank the mayor and this community for their faith and trust in me."
Said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin: "Chief Seraphin has brought a wealth of knowledge and stability in his 27-year history with the Urbana Police Department. The relationships he has built within the community and with neighboring jurisdictions have been invaluable."
Marlin said she intends to appoint Deputy Chief Richard Surles as interim chief. Surles has been with Urbana police since 1997 after graduating from the University of Illinois.
In Champaign, Anthony Cobb retired in 2021 after serving nine-plus years as chief to become deputy director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Deputy Chief Tom Petrilli is serving as interim chief.