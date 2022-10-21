URBANA — Two armed robberies in parking lots at the Town and Country Apartments complex in Urbana Thursday are under investigation by police.
Both robberies were reported between 5:20 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. And in both instances the robber lured the victims to different parking lots at the apartment complex in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue and 1000 block of Kerr Avenue under the guise of selling them cellphones advertised on Facebook Marketplace, police said.
Each of the two times, the robber threatened the victims with a pistol, or pretended to have a gun, and stole cash from them.
The robber was described as a Black man, skinny, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, of an unknown age and wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans and a white mask. In each instance, he approached and left on foot, police said.
Urbana police are urging caution when arranging meetings on social media sites to buy or sell things, for instance meeting in well-lighted and public places with high traffic and scrutinizing ads and profiles for indications that the profiles may be false or offering sales prices too good to be true.
Anyone with information on or video footage of the incidents Thursday are asked to contact police or share their information with Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.