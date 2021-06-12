URBANA — Urbana police are looking for a man who allegedly shot another man in that city early Saturday in an apparent dispute over a woman.
Sgt. Tim McNaught said police were summoned to an alley behind a home in the 1400 block of West Hill Street just after 2 a.m. by a neighbor who saw a man down in the yard.
Because Urbana police were busy on a separate priority call, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies responded and found Montez L.S. Jones, 23, of Champaign, facedown and unresponsive.
When they rolled him over, they discovered he had apparently been shot. Mr. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
As police were investigating, McNaught said the woman at the heart of the dispute, who had fled after the shooting, returned and was able to tell police what happened.
She and Mr. Jones were together in a car, when the other man approached and became upset with her.
Mr. Jones got out of the car to confront the man, who then went to his car, returned with a gun and shot Mr. Jones.
McNaught said the home where the shooting occurred belongs to the woman's family.
Police believe they know who the shooter is and are looking for him.
The shooting death is the third in the city of Urbana this year.