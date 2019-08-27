URBANA — Urbana police are looking into who may have fired multiple shots that entered a house in that city late Friday.
Lt. Rich Surles said both Urbana and University of Illinois police were in the area patrolling at 11:06 p.m. when they heard shots just east of North Lincoln Avenue and south of Bradley Avenue.
Officers located a house in the 800 of Sunset Drive that had several holes in its front side. No one was in the house at the time, Surles said.
Officers found at least seven casings from a 9 mm pistol.
Police are asking anyone in that area that might have information or video surveillance that could help them to contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, going online to 373tips.com or using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.