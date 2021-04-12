Urbana police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Lieutenant Dave Smysor says officers were called at about 4:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Weber Street on a report of shots fired.
Smysor says they found an unresponsive 46-year-old Champaign-Urbana area resident lying in the yard of a house.
Smysor says the victim had been shot multiple times with one round hitting him in the back of the head.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police say are considered life-threatening.
Smysor says the victim does not live there and it is believed he was in the area to help out a friend by letting the dog out.
Smysor says the man was shot by a suspect while in the front yard of the house. He says a silver 4-door sedan was then seen leaving the area right after the shooting took place.
Anyone with video footage of the area or information about the shooting is asked to call police at 217-384-2320 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
Yesterday's shooting was the third shooting of the weekend that included two other men who were shot and killed. One man was killed at Prairie Green Apartments in Urbana on Friday night and the other on Saturday night on N. Neil St. near Vine.