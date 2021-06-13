URBANA - Urbana police are asking for help finding the man they believe shot another man in Urbana early Saturday.
Sgt. Tim McNaught said Bruce Stennis, 22, who last lived in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, Champaign, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Montez Jones.
A warrant was issued for Stennis’ arrest Saturday.
The 23-year-old Mr. Jones of Champaign man was found unresponsive in an alley behind the 1400 block of West Hill Street about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police learned that Stennis and Mr. Jones had reportedly been arguing over a woman who used to date Stennis, who was present.
After exchanging words, Stennis allegedly retrieved a gun from his car and shot Mr. Jones.
Court records indicate Stennis has a history of domestic violence with the woman who was at the heart of his dispute with Mr. Jones.
Stennis is currently out on bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine in connection with his arrest May 7.
On that day, the woman was staying at a motel in Urbana after having moved out of a shared residence with him. Having received threatening text messages from him and seeing him near her car allegedly letting the air out of her tires, she called police.
They stopped the car he was in and ultimately found about 8.5 grams of crack cocaine in a bag near where Stennis had been sitting in the back seat. Police also found about $8,200 in the car’s glove box, which authorities are trying to seize.
Stennis posted bond in that case and is due back in court July 13.
He has other previous convictions for domestic battery involving the same woman who was present early Saturday, theft and battery.
Judge Adam Dill set bond on the warrant for Stennis at $1.5 million.