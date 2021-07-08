URBANA - Urbana police need help finding a man who raped a woman in her home early Thursday.
Lt. Dave Smysor said about 2:14 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Villa Lane, which is just east of Vine Street.
The 27-year-old resident told police she woke to find an unknown man in her bedroom who came into her home through an unlocked door. He put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream.
The man got in bed with the woman, sexually assaulted her and left, likely through the same door he entered, Smysor said.
The woman described her attacker as a Black man with short hair, about 5 feet, 9 inches, to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black T-shirt with red lines and circle patterns on it and black shorts.
Illinois State Police crime scene investigators have been helping Urbana police detectives.
They ask anyone with information to contact the department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app.