Urbana police picked for D.C.-based Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement program
URBANA — “This is a big deal,” Mayor Diane Marlin emphasized before sharing the news that the city had been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program, at Georgetown University Law’s Center for Innovations in Community Safety.
Touted as a “national hub for training, technical assistance and research,” the program’s mission is to create a police culture “in which officers routinely intervene — and accept interventions — as necessary to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes and promote officer health and wellness.”
“We saw the consequences of this failure in the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis,” Marlin said, adding that being a part of the training “is in direct response to our commitment to the (NAACP’s) Ten Shared Principles and commitment to content improvement.”
Marlin said the Urbana Police Department will send several officers to Washington, D.C., where they’ll be trained to become trainers, then bring back what they learned to the department.
The program itself is free, with the only expense to the city being paying the overtime cost for the officers’ training, Marlin said.