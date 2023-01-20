URBANA — Recent contract negotiations with Urbana’s police department have reignited a related discussion: the role and scope of the city’s Civilian Police Review Board.
Formed in 2011, the seven-member board appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council looks at citizens’ complaints against sworn police officers.
“Everybody agrees, I think, on our council that there are things we need to do to improve how the citizens review board is made up and what they can do,” council member James Quisenberry said. “The question is: Is it everything they put in the basket that they said they’d like? We’ll have to talk about that.”
Members of the police review board presented a summary of changes they recommend making to the city council on Tuesday. One of the highlighted issues is the board’s current membership policy: Convicted felons and retired police officers cannot serve on the board per city ordinance.
“People have very rightly talked about how that isn’t consistent with other parts of Urbana’s policy, like the human rights ordinance, and it might be a form of discrimination,” Quisenberry said.
Other suggested changes include broadening the appointed board’s access to internal data, allowing their presence at certain use-of-force reports and deliberations, and permitting the review of complaints in cases where the individual was criminally charged.
“Alleged misconduct by the police should be reviewed, regardless of whether a charge was brought to an individual who’s complaining,” review board member Tony Allegretti told the council on Tuesday.
Presenting members Allegretti and board chair Ricardo Diaz didn’t ask the city to vest the board with any ability to hand down discipline.
Also mentioned were the potential effects on the court-halted SAFE-T Act, which orders the permanent retention of all complaints and investigations into police misconduct.
City Administrator Carol Mitten said the review board is “committed” to bringing its suggested changes as a package, perhaps multiple items, for the council to vote on.
“We’re struggling to do what CPRB is tasked to do right now, and we struggle to get a quorum. We’re buried under this history of appeals we have to have hearings on,” Mitten said.
“What we’re trying to do is bring a set of proposals that work with the board as it’s currently constituted.”
NAACP Chapter President Minnie Pearson implored council members to remember the Ten Shared Principles for Building Trust regarding police and community relations.
“We want to make sure none of the power is taken away from the Citizens Police Review Board. We want to make sure our police officers are held accountable for their actions,” Pearson said. “I’m holding you accountable for the things that you sign and the things that you do, with our Citizens (Police) Review Board, people are counting on that board to not be diminished in any form or fashion.”
‘We didn’t skip any steps’
In response to some constituents’ concerns over the transparency and timing around Urbana’s contract negotiations with its police department, the city tapped Human Resources official Elizabeth Hannan to lay out the city’s bargaining process.
Hannan said city staff and the Urbana police union, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70, agreed to limit the scope of negotiations in advance, limit the size of negotiating teams and try to complete the negotiations in a single day.
“Partly, that’s because we recognized that we want to be good partners for our FOP employees and facilitate a more productive dialogue in the hope of accomplishing good things together,” Hannan said. “That may have had the unintended consequence of this seeming like it was a surprise, because it came up quickly and it came up ahead of what would be the normal schedule, but I assure you that was nobody’s intention.”
The FOP and the city completed negotiations on Nov. 4 and the union ratified the contract on Dec. 9, about seven months ahead of their current contract’s expiration date.
The Urbana city council met in two closed sessions on Sept. 6 and Sept. 26, 2022, to discuss police contract negotiations for several hours, Hannan said.
“We took an unusual approach, but it wasn’t without council having a heads-up of what’s going on — we knew what the negotiation was going to look like, and we set the parameters for the negotiation before it happened,” Quisenberry said. “We didn’t skip any steps.”
A vote on the Urbana Police Department’s next three-year contract with the city won’t appear before the council again until its first February Committee of the Whole meeting, Quisenberry said.
Urbana council members have twice agreed to postpone their vote on the police contract.