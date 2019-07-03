URBANA — Andy Charles plans to wrap up his job with a parade Thursday.
Sure, it’s the Champaign County Freedom Celebration, but it’s also Charles’ celebration of the end of a 30-year career serving the citizens of Urbana as a police officer.
“I signed up to work overtime at the parade, and when that’s done, I’m leaving. I’ve worked a lot of them, went to them and marched in them as a kid. For quite some time, I’ve looked at that as a nice place to stop,” said the 55-year-old police sergeant.
Charles spent his entire career as a patrol officer on the street, the last 21 of those years as a sergeant. Along the way, he worked with a canine partner and trained recent hires.
He must have done something right. Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin and Assistant Police Chief Bob Fitzgerald, as well as Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and Champaign Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer, were among his trainees.
“It means I got assigned good people,” he said.
Seraphin said Charles was “the right field training officer for me at the right time in my career.”
“He exposed me to a lot of different enforcement actions: when do we issue a ticket, when do we issue a notice to appear, when do we make custodial arrest? In that regards, he was helpful to me in filling my tool box with different tools,” said Seraphin, who was hired about five years after Charles.
A Parkland College and Western Illinois University graduate, Charles began work in Urbana on June 30, 1989. He liked the feel.
“Urbana always strived to get officers that looked at it as ‘We are here to serve the public and we are part of the public’ as opposed to the ‘us against them’ mentality,” he said.
As he has cleaned out “the archaeological dig that is my locker,” Charles said he’s surprised that what he is feeling most is gratitude.
“Anybody who is fortunate enough to have a job they enjoy, making a difference, and performing well and being accepted by the people they work for, should have a feeling of gratitude and I do,” he said.
Known for his skills in spotting and arresting drunk drivers, Charles said part of his success and satisfaction comes from not taking things personally.
He said a defense attorney once badgered him in court about his DUI arrests, suggesting that Charles was a “zealot.”
“Nothing could be further from the truth. It was a public safety issue. I never turned my back on one when I saw it. This is important and that’s why we do it,” he said, adding the same holds true these days about stopping drivers using cellphones.
“As much as we want to answer the cellphone, everybody agrees we are not as good of a driver when we do,” he said.
He was witness to many cases that made headlines but he enjoyed recalling how he helped a 90-year-old man who rode a three-wheeled bicycle get pointed in the right direction home more than once.
“It was so inspiring to me the way he clung to his independence. We had been responsible for him losing his license,” said Charles, who wrote a note to the man’s family when he died and received thank-you notes in return.
Charles trained dogs before he was a police officer and plans to continue that, as well as pheasant hunting and fishing.
“Most people say I’m going to have time to do the things I love to do. I’ve always done the things I love to do. Now I have the time to do the things I should have done around the house,” he said.