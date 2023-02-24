2-24 B-1

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

URBANA — In the fifth hour of this week’s marathon meeting, school board members signed off on the promotion of Beth Ladd — from principal at Urbana’s Early Childhood School to the district’s executive director of student services.

Said Ladd, the former special education administrator in Champaign’s Unit 4: “I know we, over the last few months, have heard some concerns from families about our special education services and programs and I am ready to do the hard work to make sure we are meeting the needs of all of our students.”

Ladd, also a one-time principal at Champaign’s Garden Hills Academy, will replace retiring Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Todd Taylor, only with a different title and restructured job description.

Ladd’s role will include “more opportunities to participate in individual school planning and problem-solving meetings which occur during the school day,” Assistant Superintendent for HR Angi Franklin said.

In other news

— With a few grant applications still in the works, $100,874.41 has been raised for Urbana High’s band renovation project. Given the relatively short time frame of the fundraising drive — six to eight weeks — that amounts to “a miracle,” chair Karen DeBauche told board members.

MMM Urbana schools band room

A rendering of Urbana High School’s future band room.

IGW Architecture’s Scott Wachter said the plan is to present bids to the board at its March 7 meeting. Depending on the scope of the project, it’s estimated to cost between $571,320 (the original plan) and $776,320 (with alternate items, including $103,000 for instrument/music storage and $32,000 for sound panels).

Construction would begin in May, with the project “substantially completed” by summer’s end, Wachter said.

— Wiley Elementary isn’t the only district facility in line for asbestos abatement. It will also happen at Urbana Middle School‘s gym floor and east balcony, with board members OK’ing a $184,984 bid from St. Peters, Mo.-based Midwest Service Group.