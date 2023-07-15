URBANA — A house in the downtown Urbana area may become the new location of a mid-barrier shelter for homeless men.
Champaign-based C-U at Home is seeking $250,000 in federal funding through the Urbana Home Consortium to purchase a house at 410 W. Springfield Ave., U. The nonprofit C-U at Home currently operates a year-round mid-barrier shelter for 16 homeless men who need case management services but aren’t active substance abusers.
The mid-barrier men’s shelter has remained temporarily in C-U at Home’s old building at 70 E. Washington St., C — a property that was sold late last year to the City of Champaign Township to operate a new low-barrier shelter called Strides, which also serves the homeless but doesn’t exclude active substance abusers.
C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said the agency is looking at putting eight men in the five-bedroom West Springfield Avenue home if the funding is approved by the Urbana City Council later this month. The house is listed for $219,000, and Courtwright said the funding would cover all the purchase cost and the cost of repairs that need to be done before it could be occupied.
If the funding is approved, Courtwright said she hopes to begin the move-out process to the new location in August.
With about 50 men and women on a waiting list for mid-barrier shelter in the local community, the new property won’t entirely address the need, Courtwright said.
“Ideally, we would need more space,” she said.
C-U at Home has been getting a lot of referrals from Rosecrance and The Pavilion Behavioral Health System in Champaign for people being discharged from their programs to move on to a mid-barrier shelter, she said.
C-U at Home also operates a mid-barrier shelter for women in a house on Eureka Street in Champaign and continues to operate five homes in the community as advanced shelter sites that don’t require 24-hour staffing. One of those houses is currently vacant, and C-U at Home plans to move four men into it for advanced shelter, she said.
Once the mid-barrier men’s shelter is moved out of the current building, Courtwright said, that will leave the entire building at 70 E. Washington St. for use by the township’s Stides shelter.