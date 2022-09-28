URBANA — Beginning today, weather permitting, the following railway crossings will be closed starting at 6 a.m. while improvements are made.

  • Goodwin Avenue between Church and Park streets.
  • Busey Avenue between University Avenue and Clark Street.
  • Pedestrian crossing located at the north end of Orchard Street.
  • Maple Street between Main Street and University Avenue.

Norfolk Southern Railway will replace one grade crossing at a time, moving west to east. Each location will be closed for about 72 hours while the construction is done.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

