URBANA— An Urbana resident already in custody on three robbery cases has been charged with a fourth.
Tyaire Denniger-Bradley, 32, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and aggravated battery in connection with the alleged holdup of a man in Urbana last month.
An Urbana police report said on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a man reported he was outside his residence in the 1200 block of East Harding Drive having a beer and listening to music when a person approached and grabbed his beer. That person then demanded money and a cigarette from the 61-year-old man.
When the older man refused to turn over either, the person brandished a knife and pepper spray. The victim knocked the knife out of the person’s hand and began fighting, prompting the would-be robber to run off.
On Tuesday, the victim identified Denniger-Bradley through a photo lineup as the person who allegedly attacked him.
Already in jail on other robberies, Denniger-Bradley told police that the victim had “disrespected him” so Denniger-Bradley took his beer. Denniger-Bradley admitted using a knife, pepper spray and swinging a purse that had a vodka bottle inside at the man.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Denniger-Bradley in the latest case at $100,000, bringing to $400,000 the total bond.
Denniger-Bradley faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most recently filed charges. The next court date for Denniger-Bradley is Sept. 27.
Court records show Denniger-Bradley has multiple previous convictions for resisting arrest, domestic battery, trespass, battery, and aggravated battery.