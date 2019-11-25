What say you? Submit your Letter to the Editor by clicking here
URBANA — Nearly a dozen community members spoke out against an agreement with the Urbana school district to place a police officer in Urbana Middle School and another in Urbana High School.
The board was not scheduled to take a final vote at Monday’s meeting, which was going hot and heavy at 10 p.m. as aldermen had numerous questions and comments about the parameters of the agreement.
The proposal “will probably go back to the school board,” Ward 4 alderman Bill Brown said. The city council “will probably make a change or two.”
The Urbana school board approved the agreement last week by a 4-3 vote.
The two officers would be an increase from the single part-time officer that’s historically been there, but the agreement would formalize a situation that’s somewhat in place this school year.
The city had given its part-time officer more time last school year to spend in the schools after the district eliminated its deans in the spring of 2018, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin told the school board in October.
Since a fight in February at Urbana High School resulted in several students being sent to jail and left one teacher briefly hospitalized, the Urbana police have had an officer at the high school five days a week.
This school year, the city also added an officer to the middle school, Seraphin said.
With the intergovernmental agreement, Urbana would have to pay a one-time cost of $103,813, while the school district would pay $321,300 annually for the officers.
At Monday’s meeting, 11 guests spoke against the agreement, while two spoke in favor.
“We could fund social workers,” said Allan Axelrod, who spoke against the proposal. “We could fund guidance counselors. We could invest in our community.”
Jaime Olson, who has three kids in the district, said she asked them what they thought should be done about the violence in the schools.
While they said they supported seeing more adults at the schools, they were wary of police officers.
"My daughter, who looks exactly like me -- super white, super blonde, blue eyes -- says, 'Mom, lots of people don't feel safe with police. … So many people who have dark skin are not going to feel safe,'" Olson said.
Ricardo Diaz urged the council to “slow it down a little bit” and said he’s against “having school resource officers acting like policemen at the school and carrying weapons.”
Seraphin said the officers would indeed carry weapons openly, but would have a modified “softer” uniform.
While he said he understood the concerns some residents have with the proposal, he hoped the officers would be a “fantastic opportunity to increase non-enforcement” interactions.
Theresa Sweeney spoke in support of the proposal, saying the addition of the officers since the fight in February, the high school “has settled down significantly.”
The city council was still asking questions to Seraphin and Urbana School District Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum at 10 p.m.
Brown asked about the different standards officers would use for search and seizures, and whether items found would be admissible in court.
Seraphin said it would depend on what was found, comparing a gun to a small amount of cannabis.
Ward 3 alderwoman Shirese Hursey asked whether officers would help educate students about what’s allowed and not.
Ivory-Tatum said that didn’t happen this year because the school resource officer program isn’t permanent, but said “one of our biggest goals is education” and expected they would be involved in future years.
Ward 1 alderwoman Maryalice Wu asked at one point officers would step in versus administrators.
It’s a “matter of severity,” Seraphin said.
Several council members also had concerns about the oversight of the program and approved an amendment to the agreement adding stakeholder review.
The amended agreement would still need to be approved by the city council at a future meeting, and if that were approved, by the Urbana school board.