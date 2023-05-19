Restaurant questions? Ask them here
URBANA — The Perkins restaurant at 1214 W. University Ave., U remained closed as of Friday afternoon after being shut down May 10 by a Champaign-Urbana Public Health District inspector.
“No date has been determined for possible reopening,” said Sarah Michaels, director of environmental health for the public health district.
According to the May 10 inspection report, a violation related to the proper cold holding temperature for food was cited for the fourth consecutive inspection.
“Numerous items were found at marginal temperatures inside the cook’s line make-table cooler,” the report states.
The report also stated it was later determined that the entire lower portion of the unit was not running at an adequate temperature.
A manager at the restaurant wasn't reached by The News-Gazette on Friday.