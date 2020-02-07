URBANA — Of the seven taxing districts that will share in a court-ordered property tax refund to the Carle health system, the city of Urbana will have the largest payment to make.
In finding Carle qualified for property tax exemptions on four of its Urbana properties from 2005-2011, Judge Randy Rosenbaum earlier this week ordered a total property tax refund of $6,240,491 to be made to Carle by the county treasurer.
Urbana’s share of that will be $2,531,912, according to Champaign County Chief Deputy Treasurer C. Pius Weibel.
The refund amounts each taxing district will owe have just been calculated, he said.
The amounts the other six taxing districts will owe include:
— Champaign County: $1,481,897.
— Champaign County Forest Preserve: $156,913.
— Parkland College: $967,414.
— Cunningham Township: $367,295.
— Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District: $517,467.
— Champaign-Urbana Public Health District: $208,589.
While the refund must be made by the treasurer’s office, Weibel said, the money to cover the check will be coming from the seven taxing districts.
He hopes to issue a check to Carle within two months, he said.
“The treasurer’s office will be working with each of these taxing bodies to facilitate the transfer of funds to the county, in order to issue the refund in a timely matter,” Weibel said Friday. “No decision has been made whether to appeal the ruling, but that decision is not likely to affect the payment of the refund.”
The Urbana school and park districts aren’t subject to a refund because both settled their way out of Carle’s lawsuit against local taxing authorities in 2013. Under the settlement agreement, the school and park districts were required to refund part of Carle’s tax payments through 2018.