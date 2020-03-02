URBANA — The longtime CEO of Fox Development Corp. has been hired by the city of Urbana for three years to rewrite its comprehensive plan, which was last updated in 2005.
Andrea Ruedi will be paid $150,000 a year to develop the comprehensive plan, which is Mayor Diane Marlin’s next big project after eliminating the city’s structural deficit.
“I appreciate this opportunity to join the city as we sustain and enhance the city of Urbana as a place for residents and businesses to locate and prosper,” Ruedi said.
Ruedi was part of the University of Illinois Research Park master planning process and led the Champaign County visioning process while at the Champaign County Alliance.
When the comprehensive plan was last updated, city administrator Carol Mitten said existing city staff handled the five-year project, which led to burnout.
“We don’t want to repeat that,” Mitten said.
And while many other communities use outside consultants to develop their comprehensive plans, Mitten said they wanted “a strong in-house team devoted exclusively to this effort, supplemented by consultants on a selective basis.”
Marlin said Ruedi will receive support and assistance from the Community Development Services department.
“Our next comprehensive plan will be inclusive in every way and more comprehensive in every way,” Marlin said. “It will include input from all stakeholders in the city. It will reflect all of our major policy initiatives. And it will include achievable strategies to ensure that the plan is implemented.”
Ruedi will begin immediately, immersing herself in the city government’s activities, and the city will begin developing the new comprehensive plan this summer.
Alderman Bill Brown questioned why a rewrite is needed.
“This wasn’t one of the council-mayoral goals that we set a few years ago,” he said. “Why are we doing a rewrite rather than just an update? Fifteen years ... is a while, but have attitudes in the community changed that much?”
Mitten said the current plan doesn’t have a strong economic development strategy.
Marlin also said it needs to take climate change into account and noted that “people’s opinions about housing density, neighborhood density, have changed, especially when you talk to younger people.”