URBANA — During a marathon meeting that started early and lasted until nearly midnight, the Urbana school board voted to keep its school resource officer program for the next three years.
In the fifth hour of a packed board agenda, board members voted 4-3 to renew the district’s agreement with the city, which staffs Urbana Middle School and Urbana High with one full-time Urbana police officer.
There’s a new wrinkle in the board’s agreement. After three years in which the district paid all expenses to bring in the two officers, the city will now chip in 25 percent of the total costs over the course of the agreement.
The school district expects to spend $270,000 in the first year to keep its SROs.
The Urbana City Council will also have to vote on the measure at a future meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin said.
“In general, it’s more common for SRO costs to be shared between cities and school districts, so that’s what we’re doing this time around,” Marlin said in an email.
UMS and UHS have had a school resource officer program of some kind since 1993. In prior arrangements, the city covered the entire cost of the program, Marlin said.
Before Urbana brought back its two-officer program in 2019, it had one part-time officer as a presence in both the middle and high school.
School board members Brian Ogolsky, Tori Exum, Brenda Carter and President Paul Poulosky voted in favor of the agreement at Tuesday night's meeting.
Ravi Hasanadka, Lara Orr and Anne Hall voted no.