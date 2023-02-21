Urbana school board votes to end Nance's term as principal, close Wiley in 2023-24 for asbestos abatement
URBANA — Urbana High junior Serenity Dodge had a few words to describe her school’s “Fresh Principal,” Taren Nance.
“Funny,” “nice” and “positive” were a few. And he “dresses nice,” Dodge told the Urbana school board Tuesday night. “I really like his style.”
“Every time I see him he is smiling or helping students get to where they need to be. He does a lot for us, and changing a principal will not help us,” Dodge said.
By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Nance will no longer be the principal of Urbana High School.
Members of the school board voted unanimously to shake up Urbana High’s leadership in two resolutions at a Tuesday night meeting that went overtime, lasting more than four hours, half of it devoted to public comment.
The changes: Nance’s term as Urbana High principal will end after two years and Associate Principal Janice Nolan and Assistant Principal Julie Blixen will be reassigned as assistant principals in other schools in the district.
No board members offered comments about their votes to make the personnel changes at Urbana High School.
Known for his vibrant school presentation — with his brightly colored hats and shirts, orange “anti-violence” beads and “Fresh Principal Nance” moniker — Nance was named principal of Urbana High in April 2021.
He founded the Anti-Violence Collective, initially comprised of school district officials, local government leaders and community activists. He later made the AVC into a 501©3 nonprofit aimed at assisting families affected by the area’s spike in gun violence.
In a board meeting packed with families and faculty from Wiley Elementary — which the board voted to close in 2023-24 for asbestos abatement — a few supporters of Nance called for Urbana’s school board to give the Maryland-born principal more time.
Local businessman and 1986 Urbana High graduate Seon Williams said Nance’s efforts helped repair his own damaged relationship with his alma mater.
He recalled a time Nance recruited him to spend time working with some suspended Urbana High School students.
“I think we made a difference that day,” Williams said. “We changed those young men’s lives. And those are the type of relationships you have to have. If you try to replace this guy, then what’s that going to look like? How many kids do we let down in that process?
“I think we need to revisit this. When you try to uproot a young person from their life — you brought him here, you vetted him, you checked his background — and then you give him a year-and-a-half to make a difference.”
Dodge and her mother, Linda Turnbull, attested that her grades had improved dramatically in the UHS environment, and Dodge said Nance was well-equipped to handle the school’s recent stretch of lockdowns after a series of threatening phone calls.
“As much as we have had shutdowns, once you add in a replacement and have another principal, they’re not going to know what to do,” Dodge said.
Wiley to close in 2023-24
More than a dozen public commenters urged the school board to reconsider its timeline for closing Wiley Elementary and explore options to keep its community together.
Three board members agreed. Four didn't, though one of the board members who voted in favor of closing Wiley — President Paul Poulosky — called it a "horrific decision," one he was torn on.
School board member Brian Ogolsky was an adamant “no” vote on closing Wiley without a long-term plan in place. He noted that none of the parents and teachers who spoke during public comment supported the measure.
“We’re fighting against the public on this,” he said.
After the asbestos abatement is completed, the district will consider reopening the Wiley building in its current elementary form or as a “destination location” with an attractive, alternate curriculum. Many families wanted the Urbana district to lay out its plan before shutting the building down.
"By voting tonight without a plan, we are telling them: We don’t know," Ogolsky said.
Ogolsky, Lara Orr and Ravi Hasanadka, who called the measure "ridiculous," all voted against closing Wiley next school year.
The three argued that the move was too hasty and could harm the mental health and well-being of the students and staff.
“I think we’re putting way too much faith in the idea that this community is willing to disperse themselves wherever we need them,” Orr said. “That, to me, is dangerous when you're talking about health and community and learning.”
Added Hasanadka: “So soon after the pandemic to have a bunch of people move, there’s a lot of trauma involved in that situation and I can’t imagine people doing well academically,"
Poulosky, Brenda Carter, Anne Hall and Tori Exum cast the "yes" votes, with Exum noting that a vote to keep Wiley open would amount to "acknowledging there are potential hazardous conditions" in the building and putting students and staff at risk.
Hall and Carter also made the judgment on health and safety grounds, convinced that Wiley couldn’t wait any longer for asbestos abatement.
“I believe we need to do the abatement, but I also believe the renovation needs to come from the community and its partners. This is just to abate the asbestos, it’s to make our school healthy, which is what it needs,” Carter said.
The meeting adjourned at 11:21 p.m.