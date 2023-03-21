URBANA — Urbana students and staff returned from spring break this week with heavy hearts.

At tonight's school board meeting, there was a moment of silence held for Montrell Emery, the 16-year-old who was shot to death last week.

The district took to social media to say "this loss is devastating to our school family."

Also, a celebration of life will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday for Emerald Coleman, a teacher at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary who died unexpectedly on March 10.

The service will be held in the school gym.

"Our hearts go out to the DPW family and to Ms. Coleman's family & friends," the district said on Twitter.

 