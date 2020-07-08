URBANA — How much different will the 2020-21 school year be than years past?
In Urbana, quite a bit different.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the blended plan announced Wednesday, recommended by district leaders and still subject to change, calls for splitting up students in every school into two groups, primarily by last name.
Group A would attend classes in person two days a week, with Group B attending on two other days.
Wednesdays would be remote learning days for all students.
“District and building administrators will be careful to assign siblings to in-person days that align across all levels K-12,” district leaders noted.
“This blended model creates the flexibility to offer smaller class sizes and a greater ability to provide a six foot distance in the classroom. To the extent possible, we will also minimize student transitions by moving teachers between classrooms instead of moving the students.
“We are still evaluating whether to permit families to choose an entirely remote learning option if they do not want their students to attend in person. Much will depend on the guidance provided by ISBE, IDPH and possibly even the General Assembly.
“However, this remote option would likely not always align with the in-person hybrid instruction described above. We continue to discuss other options for our students with special needs or English learners’ who may need a more individualized attendance schedule.”
District leaders said they considered several different options, including ones that featured exclusively in-person instruction and an all-remote plan.
“Throughout this process, our highest priority has been to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students and staff. As such, we have conducted multiple stakeholder surveys, followed guidance from the ISBE, and meticulously planned and discussed for many weeks the best options and scenarios for returning in the fall,” the district said.
“We will optimize student learning while minimizing health risks, by offering smaller class sizes, shortening the student’s day, and adapting models of instruction. We will meet the daily student attendance requirements with a combination of instruction and school work.”
Multiple committees and teams are meeting to fine-tune details of the plan, the district said.
“One of the district’s toughest challenges centers around our student transportation needs for thousands of Pre-K through 12th graders who will need to ride either a yellow bus or an MTD bus to get to and from school,” the district said. “We are evaluating staggered arrival and dismissal schedules district-wide to accommodate our transportation needs.
“We will be adhering to the current ISBE requirement that everyone — including staff, students and visitors to the buildings — wear a face mask while in school. We continue to discuss how we will meet the Phase 4 requirement for less than 50 people in one space while also maintaining a six foot distance whenever possible for lunch, hallways, classrooms and more.
“We are developing procedures for wellness screenings for when students and staff arrive at school and prior to students getting on their school bus. We will follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) safety precautions for sanitizing and disinfecting our schools, classrooms, equipment and supplies.”