URBANA — When Banan Garada hears an idea she likes, she doesn’t let it pass. So when her mother suggested she hold some sort of webinar for students adjusting to life in the COVID-19 world a few months ago, she got to work.
On Thursday, after months of planning, she sat in front of her laptop in her family’s living room and introduced herself to a group of about 50 fellow high school students from around the country.
“I was so bored having nothing to do, and she was like, ‘Why not do a webinar?’” the Urbana senior said. “I was like, ‘Good idea.’ And when someone has a good idea, I take it to heart, and I follow through and make sure it’s actually done.”
In a way, Garada has been building for this moment for over two years, ever since she brought home a box filled to the brim with disaster supplies, including blankets, duct tape, hard hats and N95 masks, during the summer before her sophomore year.
She had just finished the Illinois Youth Preparedness Initiative, a 10-week disaster preparedness course at the Illinois Fire Institute that included disaster simulations, CPR certifications and more. And like most things she does, Garada took to it quickly.
“She was a shy girl at first, but she really broke out and came into her own,” instructor Carl Baker said. “She became a natural leader out of it, and that’s very evident by where she is right now.”
On the recommendation of Baker, she joined the regional branch of FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council her sophomore year. That summer, she distributed playing cards and coloring books to families that contained information about preparing for disasters.
The next year, she was named co-chair of FEMA’s national council, which included a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet senators and FEMA administrators, including Director Pete Gaynor.
With the pandemic keeping her home, though, Garada felt oddly idle. So she came up with projects that could help the world around her. Thursday was just the first installment of what she hopes is a longer webinar series, and she’s also writing a children’s book that explains the virus through a preschooler’s eyes, based on her 4-year-old sister.
That book caught the attention of Melania Trump, who asked to see it when the FEMA group was on a video chat with the first lady.
Garada can be difficult to miss, as Janice Nolan can attest.
The Urbana High School associate principal took note of her bright smile and enthusiastic greeting in the hallway shortly after she began working at the school two years ago.
The two began talking about Garada’s recent trip to Italy for a summer research program that involved using computer algorithms to identify cardiovascular disease on ultrasounds. Nolan, who has a Ph.D. in law policy with a focus on international education, was immediately impressed.
“She has a lot of ideas about improving systems and improving things in the world,” Nolan said. “It just caught my attention, because it’s not your average day-to-day conversation with a student. I told her she was free to come by my office any time.”
Garada took her up on the offer, and the two began eating lunch together regularly, when they’d talk about big problems in the world, like how to cure diseases in impoverished countries, and small ones, like how to navigate a full slate of AP classes along with a loaded schedule of extracurriculars.
Garada told her new mentor about her hopes to study artificial intelligence and neurology, topics she hopes to use to prevent and cure diseases. Nolan encouraged her to apply to ambitious colleges that churn out doctors like Harvard and Johns Hopkins.
“I joke with her and her parents that Banan’s going to save the world, that she’s going to cure cancer,” Nolan said. “Or if not cancer, a huge global problem. Banan’s going to solve it. What makes her special is the care and compassion she has, not only for things that impact the U.S., but the world.”
That prediction isn’t completely unfounded. Garada does actually have experience working in oncology.
Last summer, she worked at Carle Foundation Hospital’s Mills Breast Cancer Research Institute as a part of the SPHERES Young Scholars internship. There, she worked with a program that injected synthesized carbon dots into human tissue that can detect and attach to cancer cells and highlight them on images.
She rounds out her crazily ambitious schedule by participating in a robotics team, which recently took a break from creating custom parts for robots to design face shields. She’s also close to earning her black belt in taekwondo.
“She loves to go on the internet and search for different opportunities,” said her mother, Samaa Haniya. “I don’t know how she finds all of these different programs.
“She has passion, and she doesn’t want to be normal.”
Garada isn’t alone in her ambition in her house. Her sister, Foziea, is a year younger but decided to graduate this year with Banan. Foziea earned a spot in the U.S. Department of State Youth Ambassadors Program, where she was named U.S. Ambassador to Brazil. That role included a three-week trip to Brazil, where she’d be toured around the country, although that was indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic.
On Thursday, Foziea sat down at the table and plugged in headphones for the webinar, excited to join her sister during her big moment. Banan happily greeted the watchers and proceeded to introduce the speakers.
Thursday was the realization of a simple idea that Garada simply worked to put into practice, and it’ll be far from her last.
“I always like to explore new things, explore new passions and widen my perspective on views of life and challenging myself to have an active mindset,” she said. “I think, ‘What’s the next big thing I can do? What’s the next thing I can succeed in?’
“I think it’s a great process to start something new knowing that feeling in the end where you felt like you achieved some sort of mastery. It’s a good feeling, and it encourages you to say, ‘OK, what’s the next thing?’”