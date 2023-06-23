A school year that Chad Burnett and Michelle Robinson described as “very trying” in their mid-year reports ended on a less-stressful note, the Urbana school resource officers told board members at this week’s meeting.
“The last two months of the school year, I think we had four fighting incidents” at the high school, Burnett said. “That was nice. It gave kids a sense of: I’m going to class, I’m going to go where I need to be and I don’t have to walk through a crowd, a fight or anything like that. It did get better as the school year went on.”
And at Urbana Middle School, where Robinson serves as resource officer, all 10 of the lookalike guns confiscated from students were done so during the first semester.
The news wasn’t entirely encouraging, however. Here’s what board members learned during this week’s joint presentation:
Fights
Urbana High School reported 110 total for the year, including those with and without injury, involving 127 students, Burnett said.
There were 201 at the middle school, Robinson said, including “play fights” that escalated and any other kind of aggression or assault.
“A lot of the fights that we had are what we call mob action, where it’s more than two people against one,” Robinson said. “We had one that was six on one.”
Police involvement
Thirty incidents at the high school generated police reports, twice the number of the previous year.
“Unfortunately,” Burnett said, “those included arson, battery, sex assault, theft, threats, inappropriate videotaping and found articles.”
Three of those incidents resulted in students being referred to the Youth Assessment Center, which typically involve misdemeanor-level offenses, down from 10 in 2021-22.
Eight resulted in arrests, Burnett said. That’s twice the amount of the previous year.
At the middle school, there were six incidents that generated police reports, down from 14 a year ago.
“I do want to state this: A lot of our police reports were coming from incidents that were happening on the MTD buses,” Robinson said. “A lot of our major fights happened on the bus because we got the word out to the students: We kept them from fighting in the school, so they take it to the bus.”
The middle school’s 13 Youth Assessment Center referrals — up from one in 2021-22 — all happened during the first semester.
No middle school student was arrested in 2022-23. There were three arrests at the middle school a year ago, with two of those arrestees being adults.
Safety plans
Robinson wrote 11 this school year, making arrangements for certain students to have escorts during passing periods and eat lunch in a special place because the cafeteria presented a safety issue.
They were mostly the result of “confrontation in the community,” Robinson said. “A lot of ours is coming from social media. It’s happening overnight, on Snapchat or Instagram Live, (which) seems to be the new way to go about it. And things happen on the weekend.
“So (there’s) a lot of badmouthing and talking to one another and making plans to fight what we call ‘on sight.’ So as soon as they see the person in the hallway, it’s just on.”
Vape devices
Burnett personally confiscated and destroyed 51 this school year. “And there’s probably a lot more that weren’t destroyed,” he said.
Robinson confiscated 43 vaping devices. More common at the middle school are “weed pens,” she said.
“Vapes are for tobacco. We have weed,” she said. “And a lot of kids come to school under the influence at my level.”
Robinson also reported five alcohol-related incidents at the middle school.
Knives
Robinson confiscated seven, but none of them were used in a threatening way.
“Most of them were little pocketknives you could buy at Walmart,” she said.
Burnett said he also confiscated “some small pocketknives,” which found their way into the high school despite metal detectors in place. The detectors, he said, are better for spotting firearms or firearm-related items.
“I never confiscated any type of firearm … and didn’t have any incidents where a knife was drawn,” he said.
Summer duties
Typically, Burnett and Robinson are devoting this time of year to training. But due to the staffing shortage at the police department, both are spending much of the summer on patrol, part of a revised arrangement between the city and the school district, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
If there’s an incident at a district school, they’ll be the ones who respond, per the terms of the deal.
Both Burnett and Robinson happened to be on patrol this week, dressed in their police blues, when an Urbana student spotted them and ran across the street.
“And in the middle of the call, (she) comes over and gives both of us a hug,” Burnett said. It goes to show “we are building some relationships and getting through to some students. ... That’s just an example of the respect we have.”