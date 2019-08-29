URBANA — Nine months after being replaced as superintendent, Don Owen is leaving the Urbana school district.
In a letter to the president of the same school board that ousted him over failing to follow its directives, Owen fired back this week, saying his last day with the district would be Friday.
“The actions of the Board of Education related to its treatment of black and brown students, families, teachers, administrators and educational support staff is the primary reason for my decision,” he wrote in the letter to board President John Dimit and district officials. “As a professional, I have always believed that failure, for any student, is not an option.”
Owen, who had been reassigned to a teaching position following his demotion from superintendent, had clashed with the board over his accelerated rollout of district-wide restorative justice efforts that began in March 2018.
After a difficult summer that saw a mass exodus of district staff, followed by a challenging 2018-19 school year, the board voted last November to put Owen on paid leave, where he remained for the duration of the school year.
According to documents obtained by News-Gazette Media in February, Owen’s failure to adhere to board directives, among other things, led to the decision to place him on leave, then officially demote him this summer.
The superintendent he succeeded in 2013, Preston Williams, finished out last school year in the position on an interim role.
Jennifer Ivory-Tatum was named Urbana’s permanent superintendent in May.
Previously, Owen had said he planned to accept his reassignment for this school year as the teacher in Urbana High’s Restorative U room, where students serve in-school suspensions.
But after hitting his 30-year mark this month, he decided to resign from education altogether.
Outside of working for the school district, Owen wrote that he “will continue to promote racial equity, and I will continue to strive to dismantle practices and policies that intentionally or unintentionally marginalize and alienate students and families.”