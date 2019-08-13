URBANA — The city council and Mayor Diane Marlin want to hear from residents about whether they want recreational-marijuana sales permitted in Urbana.
Public comments on this issue will be heard immediately after the next council meeting, set for 7 p.m. Monday.
Recreational-marijuana sales become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
Local governments can’t prohibit the use of recreational marijuana, but they can ban sales within their boundaries, regulate locations and impose a tax up to 3 percent in addition to sales taxes.
Projected revenues for cities permitting recreational-marijuana sales could be in the range of $150,000 to $300,000 from the cannabis excise tax and $125,000 to $250,000 from additional sales taxes — money that could help fill Urbana’s budget gap and preserve services, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office.
NuMed, a licensed medical-cannabis dispensary in Urbana, will be permitted to sell recreational marijuana Jan. 1 if the city doesn’t take steps to prohibit that, according to the announcement.