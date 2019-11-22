URBANA — An Urbana woman was arrested for allegedly battering three police officers who tried to remove her from an Urbana store.
University of Illinois police Lt. Joe McCullough said Treva Murray’s alleged actions at the Family Video Store, 1901 S. Philo Road, injured two of the officers seriously enough that they had to go to the hospital by ambulance.
McCullough said two UI officers initially went to the store about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to remove Murray because the business manager said she refused to leave.
Urbana officers were unable to take the call because they were busy investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city about the same time.
“She was acting aggressive verbally and indicating she was going to fight,” McCullough said. “She was knocking stuff to the ground and swinging objects at our officers.”
One of those items was a floor fan, McCullough said.
Two additional officers arrived to help. In an attempt to subdue Murray, McCullough said one officer fired a Taser at her twice but it had no apparent effect.
McCullough described the officers’ injuries as non-life threatening but bad enough that two of the three had to go to the hospital by ambulance and will require “continued evaluation.”
However, the five felony counts filed Friday against Murray suggest that one officer’s arm was broken and the other sustained a swollen knee, A third was hit on the arm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said she filed three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer against Murray alleging she struck Sgt. Laura Tison in the face, struck Officer George Sandwick on the arm, and slapped Officer Nina Thigpen with her hand several times.
Two additional felony counts of resisting a peace officer alleged that Murray’s actions resulted in Tison’s arm being broken and Thigpen’s knee swelling as a result of the brawl.
Clark said the report indicated that the officers went to the floor in an attempt to get the combative Murray subdued and that Tison’s arm was broken from being “on the bottom of the pile.”
UI Police spokesman Pat Wade said Tison and Thigpen were scheduled to work Friday but did not. All the officers were released after being treated Thursday.
McCullough said the fourth officer was apparently not injured. The incident was captured on body cameras worn by the officers, he said.
Murray, meanwhile, remained in the county jail under special watch, said Jail Capt. Karee Voges, because she was agitated.
Urbana Police Deputy Chief Rich Surles said his officers had dealt with Murray earlier in the day at McDonald’s, 1705 S. Philo Road.
He said about 7:20 a.m., police responded to a “disorderly subject” call about a customer who was being rude and trying to come across the counter. Officers spoke to Murray, who was upset because her debit or credit card had been declined, he said. She was given a no-trespass notice for the restaurant and officers cleared the call within 20 minutes.
Murray lists an address in that area in the 1000 block of East Colorado Avenue.
In 2001, she was convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment after her 5-year-old daughter fell from a window sill 21 / 2 stories high and broke her hip.
Penalties for aggravated battery to a police officer range from probation to three to seven years in prison.