URBANA — An Urbana woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery for allegedly stabbing a teen-ager in the face.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Amanda Keegan, 30, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Mumford Drive, was arrested about 10 p.m. Tuesday by Champaign police.
A report said she was on a Mass Transit District bus and got into a fight with a 17-year-old girl. They got off the bus in the 500 block of East Green Street and Keegan allegedly stabbed the teen several times.
Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Keegan at $2,500 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim and another woman who was on the bus. She’s due back in court July 7.