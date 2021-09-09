URBANA - An Urbana woman has been ordered to have no contact with companion animals after being charged with cruelty to a dog.
Sophia N. Cooper, 36, who listed an address in the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals alleging that on Monday and Wednesday she struck a six-month-old female pit bull mix that had been staked in her front yard.
An Urbana police report said on Monday she was upset with the 20-pound dog and allegedly pinned her down by her lead and struck her 10 to 15 times with a metal scooter, known as a “razor.” The report said Cooper’s minor children were watching her as she hit the animal.
On Wednesday, the report said, Cooper again approached the staked dog in the front yard and struck her with a pipe or object resembling a broom handle so hard that it broke the object the third time she struck the dog. She allegedly hit the dog about seven to eight times with the object. She then allegedly struck the dog with a shoe while one child watched.
Police were contacted on Wednesday and Cooper was arrested and the dog taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Cooper to remain free on her own recognizance but told her to return to court Oct. 12.
Conviction of the offenses carries a maximum jail term of 364 days.