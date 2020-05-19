URBANA — An Urbana woman who had a stolen gun and suspected drugs in a purse in a vehicle late Monday night was criminally charged Tuesday.
Arykah Barnes, 22, who listed an address in the 1300 block of East Main Street, was arrested by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies shortly before midnight Monday on Interstate 74 near the University Avenue exit.
Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Barnes was a passenger in a car stopped for following too closely. She gave police a false name and had a 2-year-old child in the backseat without a car seat.
When a canine was brought to sniff the car, the driver handed over a small amount of cannabis.
Apperson said the deputy could see cannabis and a gun inside Barnes’ open purse on the seat.
A further search of the purse turned up three bags containing almost 2 ounces of cannabis, the corner of a plastic baggie with a small amount of suspected heroin, and a bottle containing alprazolam and oxycodone pills.
The gun was a Glock pistol reported stolen from Terre Haute, Ind., Apperson said.
Barnes also had a scale in her pants and resisted efforts to be searched. At the jail, she admitted she had given a false name.
She was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of controlled substance for having the oxycodone and alprazolam.
The most serious is the firearms charge, punishable by penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show Barnes has four pending misdemeanor cases in Vermilion and Champaign counties for resisting arrest, theft and criminal damage to property.
Judge Tom Difanis set her bond at $15,000 and told her to return to court July 7.
The driver of the car was issued a citation for driving under suspension, Apperson said.