URBANA — An Urbana woman charged with killing a woman outside a Champaign apartment complex in October is in police custody in Champaign County.
Arieana F. Colbert, 21, who last lived in the 900 block of North Broadway Avenue, is charged with the first-degree murder of Acarrie Ingram-Triner. She's being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
The 19-year-old Rantoul woman was shot once in the neck in the courtyard of the apartment complex in the 200 block of Kenwood Road about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Also arrested for mob action and obstructing justice was Colbert’s boyfriend, Quincy A. Hayes, 27, who last lived at that apartment complex.
Warrants for their arrests had been issued within days of Ms. Ingram-Triner’s death but it was not until Dec. 8 that U.S. Marshals found them in a hotel on the south side of Chicago, according to Champaign police Sgt. Dennis Baltzell.
They were transferred from Cook County to Urbana on Tuesday.
According to an initial report about the killing, a witness saw Colbert and Hayes come out of a building at the apartment complex and begin arguing with Ms. Triner-Ingram and push her down several times. Police do not know what the dispute was about.
As Ms. Triner-Ingram stood and walked away, Colbert allegedly pulled something from near her ankle and held her arms out as if aiming at Ms. Ingram-Triner, who then fell to the ground. Surveillance video corroborated the witness’ account, police said.
Police spoke with Hayes that night, who gave a different name for his girlfriend, sending police on a search that was fruitless, and had the effect of diverting them from finding Colbert right away.
Police eventually obtained a search warrant for Hayes’ apartment and found a case for a pistol that would have the same kind of ammunition that was found at the shooting crime scene. They also found a telephone with a photo of Colbert on its lock screen.
Besides first-degree murder, Colbert is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.
If convicted of killing Ms. Ingram-Triner and having been the person who fired the gun, she faces 45 to 85 years in prison.
In her only prior Champaign County criminal case, she was sentenced to court supervision in January for criminal damage to property. She also has a pending traffic case alleging she left the scene of an accident in June.
Hayes, according to court records, has prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and misdemeanor theft.